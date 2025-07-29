MNS protests at Bajaj Finance office over language issue
Things got tense at Bajaj Finance's Goregaon office in Mumbai after a Marathi-speaking customer was allegedly insulted and threatened by an employee, who also took a dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
This set off protests led by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), with their local leader Virendra Jadhav at the front.
The situation quickly escalated—protesters vandalized the office.
Incident highlights ongoing debates about language respect in Maharashtra
MNS isn't backing down—they're demanding strict action against the employees involved and say they'll keep protesting until something is done.
The incident has stirred up ongoing debates about language respect in Maharashtra, where similar clashes have happened before.
Just last week, Navi Mumbai saw another case where a student was attacked for asking people to speak Marathi, showing how sensitive this issue remains.