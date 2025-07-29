Himachal on orange alert for heavy rain till August 3

Kangra saw 140mm rain in a day

Kangra just saw the most rain with 140mm in a day, while other areas like Mandi and Shimla got lighter showers.

No flash flood warnings yet, but IMD is keeping a close eye as there's still a 10% rainfall deficit for July.

Locals and tourists are being urged to avoid risky spots like flood or landslide-prone areas during this active monsoon stretch.