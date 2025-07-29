Next Article
Himachal on orange alert for heavy rain till August 3
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh—IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rainfall from July 29 to August 3, especially in Kullu, Kangra, and Mandi.
Chamba, Sirmaur, and Solan are on yellow alert too.
IMD's Sandeep Kumar Sharma mentioned the rain could pick up even more by July 31, so it's a good idea to stay weather-aware this week.
Kangra saw 140mm rain in a day
Kangra just saw the most rain with 140mm in a day, while other areas like Mandi and Shimla got lighter showers.
No flash flood warnings yet, but IMD is keeping a close eye as there's still a 10% rainfall deficit for July.
Locals and tourists are being urged to avoid risky spots like flood or landslide-prone areas during this active monsoon stretch.