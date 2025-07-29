Next Article
Pune man arrested for killing wife over reconciliation refusal
A 27-year-old man, Prem Uttam Jadhav, has been arrested in Pune for allegedly killing his wife, Mamta (21), after she refused to reconcile during a visit to his aunt's house.
The couple had been living apart for six months due to ongoing issues.
Victim had moved in with her mother
Mamta had moved in with her mother because of mental harassment and addiction problems involving Prem.
When she declined to return home, an argument turned violent—Prem allegedly attacked her with a knife before fleeing the scene.
Police have arrested him on murder charges and are still investigating the case.