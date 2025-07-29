Global Tiger Day 2025: History, significance, and theme
July 29 is Global Tiger Day—a yearly reminder that wild tigers are still in trouble.
The day spotlights the urgent need to protect these big cats from threats like poaching, shrinking forests, and clashes with humans.
It's also about keeping our planet's biodiversity alive.
Why 'Global Tiger Day' is celebrated on July 29
Back in 2010, 13 countries met at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit and set a bold goal: double the world's wild tiger numbers by 2022 (the "Tx2" goal).
While places like India and Nepal have seen some progress, there are still fewer than 4,000 wild tigers left—compared to nearly 100,000 a century ago.
Global Tiger Day 2025 theme
Global Tiger Day isn't just about raising awareness; it sparks real action—like inspiring collective efforts for tiger conservation.
Themes such as "Roar for Tigers" show how much these animals matter to the environment.
This year continues the call for everyone to step up for tiger survival.