After Satya Niketan collapse, Housing Ministry weighs DDA 50-year audits

Minister Khattar also wants future DDA buildings to get safety audits once they hit 50 years, and a redevelopment fund, similar to an annual maintenance fund, is also being considered to help plan reconstruction before buildings become dilapidated.

Meanwhile, five MCD officials have been suspended and the building owner arrested as repair work was being carried out in the basement, and water accumulation in the basement and the repair work have emerged as possible factors, though the exact cause is still being investigated.

The government says better oversight is on the way to help keep residents safe.