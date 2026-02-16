After state aid, Suseela gets permanent job: What's the update

Suseela, wife of the late Padma Shri-winning Adivasi artist R. Krishnan, has landed a permanent gardener job at Eklavya Model Residential School in The Nilgiris. The move, ordered by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, comes with a ₹32,000 monthly salary plus benefits—offering her family some much-needed stability.

Know more about the school These schools were set up to give boarding education to tribal students from Class 6-12 in remote areas.

The M.Palada branch where Suseela now works teaches 159 kids (almost equal boys and girls) in English and focuses on academics as well as sports and culture.