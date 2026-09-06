After Swatantra Bhardwaj's arrest, activist alleges BJP-linked 'goons' attacked house
India
Several hours after social media "influencer" Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested on September 4, a minor CJP activist said her house was attacked by people she called "goons" linked to the BJP.
She shared videos on X asking Delhi and Ghaziabad police for help, saying her family felt unsafe and needed protection.
Swatantra Bhardwaj accused of attempted murder
Bhardwaj was picked up by Delhi police in Bulandshahr, accused of trying to murder the activist's father during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.
The family got support from NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who criticized slow police action until Rahul Gandhi stepped in.
Bhardwaj is now in one-day police custody under the SC/ST Act, with the court expected to hear the matter further today.