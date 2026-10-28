After Theni jailbreak, Tamil Nadu prison department allows firearms use
India
After 17 inmates escaped from Theni District Jail by faking a medical emergency, the Tamil Nadu prison department has now allowed guards to use firearms to stop future jailbreaks.
This new rule, announced on October 28, is part of a bigger push for stronger security across all state prisons.
Police recapture 15, 125 prisons armed
Police quickly launched a large-scale search using special teams and drones and have already recaptured 15 of the 17 escapees.
The state is also rolling out tougher monitoring and armed guards at all 125 prisons to make sure incidents like this don't happen again.