Afternoon rain surprises Hyderabad despite warnings of 40 kph winds
India
Rain lashed a few parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon, leaving people dashing for shelter under metro tracks and flyovers.
The rain came as a surprise for many, even though the weather department had warned about possible showers and winds up to 40 kph in parts of the city.
Musheerabad 10.5mm, 11-district thunderstorm forecast
By 3pm Musheerabad saw 10.5mm of rain, while Serilingampally and Ibrahimpatnam got lighter showers.
With a thunderstorm forecast now out for 11 Telangana districts on August 19, more unstable weather could be on the way.