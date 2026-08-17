The Knight Riders Group interested in The Hundred: Report
What's the story
The Knight Riders Group, owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is reportedly interested in investing in The Hundred. The group had previously shown interest during the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) sale of stakes in eight franchises for the tournament. However, they later withdrew from bidding for Trent Rockets as they believed it was slightly overvalued.
Future prospects
Interest remains despite stepping away from Trent Rockets deal
Despite stepping away from the Trent Rockets deal, Knight Riders Group's interest in The Hundred remains intact.
BBC Sport reported that they would be open to returning as a bidder if two new franchises are added.
This could give the organization another team in its rapidly expanding global cricket portfolio.
Meanwhile, the 2026 Hundred edition ended on Sunday with Manchester Super Giants and Trent Rockets winning and men's and women's editions, respectively.
Expansion strategy
ECB's plans for expansion and media rights cycle
The ECB is yet to finalize its plans for The Hundred's next phase.
Currently, the tournament has eight teams, but there have been talks of expanding it to 10.
Durham and the south-west of England (possibly Bristol or Taunton) are potential locations for new franchises.
However, no major changes are expected until after the current media rights cycle ends in 2028.
Financial implications
Implications of new teams on broadcast rights and franchise cricket
The addition of two new franchises would not only geographically expand The Hundred but also create more matches and broadcast inventory.
This could give the ECB leverage for a better television deal when the next rights cycle begins.
Knight Riders Group's potential entry into this expanded tournament would further strengthen its already extensive international network in franchise cricket.