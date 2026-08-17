Manchester Super Giants win their maiden Men's Hundred title: Details
What's the story
The Manchester Super Giants (formerly known as Manchester Originals) have won their first-ever Men's Hundred title. The team achieved this feat with a thrilling five-wicket victory over Trent Rockets at Lord's on Sunday. Tim Seifert was the star of the match, scoring an impressive 72 runs off just 38 balls to lead his team to victory. This win denied the top-placed Trent Rockets a historic double after their women's team had already won earlier in the tournament.
Match highlights
Noor Ahmad's spell stifles Trent Rockets
The Super Giants had previously lost finals in 2022 and 2023.
In this year's final, they opted to bowl first after winning the toss.
Finn Allen (15) and Ben Duckett (31) gave Trent Rockets a solid start with a 48-run opening partnership.
However, it was Noor Ahmad's introduction that changed the game for Super Giants as he dismissed both openers in quick succession.
Game turnaround
Seifert powers Super Giants's chase
Despite a middle-order collapse, Lewis Gregory (32*) and Mitchell Santner (20*) rescued the innings for Trent Rockets.
They helped their team post a challenging total of 158 runs in 100 balls.
In reply, Super Giants started their chase aggressively with Seifert leading the charge.
He scored 14 runs off Mohammad Amir's first over and formed a quick 61-run partnership with Paul Walter in just 31 balls.
Team effort
A tense finish at Lord's
Seifert reached his half-century in just 23 balls, hitting seven sixes during his innings.
He was well-supported by captain Jos Buttler, who scored a quick-fire 23 runs off 14 balls.
Leus du Plooy also chipped in with an unbeaten 27 runs off 18 balls.
However, the game got tense when Super Giants lost a couple of late wickets but Liam Dawson kept his cool to hit Ben Sanderson for a title-clinching six with two balls remaining.
Information
Seifert named Player of Series
Seifert was not named just the Player of the Final but also the Player of the Series. With 394 runs at an average of 49.25 and a strike rate of 168.37, the Kiwi star finished as the second-highest run-getter. He tallied five fifties across 10 outings.