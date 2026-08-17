Manchester Super Giants win their maiden Men's Hundred title: Details 

Seifert reached his half-century in just 23 balls, hitting seven sixes during his innings.

He was well-supported by captain Jos Buttler, who scored a quick-fire 23 runs off 14 balls.

Leus du Plooy also chipped in with an unbeaten 27 runs off 18 balls.

However, the game got tense when Super Giants lost a couple of late wickets but Liam Dawson kept his cool to hit Ben Sanderson for a title-clinching six with two balls remaining.