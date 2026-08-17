'Ravindra Jadeja's consistency is admirable,' says Manav Suthar
What's the story
Indian cricketer Manav Suthar has expressed his admiration for veteran Ravindra Jadeja's consistency. Despite getting the chance to bowl ahead of Jadeja in the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka, Suthar said he wants to learn how to maintain such high levels of accuracy. The 24-year-old spinner made an impressive start by dismissing Dinesh Chandimal with his very first ball on Monday.
Wickets
Suthar, Jadeja share seven wickets
On Day 3, Suthar took four wickets for 76 runs in 21.4 overs, helping India bowl Sri Lanka out for 284. This was after India concluded their innings on 462 in the morning session.
Jadeja also played a crucial role in India's bowling attack, taking 3/57 in 21 overs, including five maidens.
After tea, the spinner sent back Dunisha, who scored a rescuing ton. This was Jadeja's 350th Test wicket.
Admiration
Admiration for Jadeja
Suthar had a phenomenal bowling partnership with Jadeja. While Jadeja is known to hit one length constantly, Suthar has conventional drift and spin.
According to Cricbuzz, the latter had the highest percentage of deliveries with large turn until Day 3.
"Lots to learn from Ravindra Jadeja. His consistency in hitting the same spot is world class," Suthar told reporters after stumps on Day 3.
County experience
County cricket helped Suthar adapt his game
Suthar also played county cricket with Warwickshire before the Sri Lanka tour.
He found the experience different but beneficial, as it taught him to adapt his game to the conditions.
"When I went to England and played county cricket, the wickets were different. The batsmen's plans were different," he said, adding that you learn a lot from such experiences.