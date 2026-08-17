'Ravindra Jadeja's consistency is admirable,' says Manav Suthar

On Day 3, Suthar took four wickets for 76 runs in 21.4 overs, helping India bowl Sri Lanka out for 284. This was after India concluded their innings on 462 in the morning session.

Jadeja also played a crucial role in India's bowling attack, taking 3/57 in 21 overs, including five maidens.

After tea, the spinner sent back Dunisha, who scored a rescuing ton. This was Jadeja's 350th Test wicket.