Galle Test: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja decimate Sri Lanka

After India made 462, India struck early through Mohammad Siraj, who dismissed Nishan Fernando.

Suthar then made an immediate impact, removing Dinesh Chandimal for 4. He also took the next wicket, removing Lahiru Udara (27).

The left-arm spinner displayed his drift and sharp turn.

Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella brought SL back from 90/5 after adding 146 runs.

At the fag end, Suthar dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara. His final figures read 21.4-1-76-4.