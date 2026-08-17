Galle Test: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja decimate Sri Lanka
What's the story
In a riveting display, spinner Manav Suthar led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors bowled out Sri Lanka for 284. The performance gave India a massive first-innings lead of 178 runs in the ongoing 1st Test at Galle International Stadium. While Suthar claimed four wickets, his senior Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with three scalps. Sri Lanka earlier made a terrific comeback after being down to 90/5.
Bowling brilliance
Suthar's sensational spell rattles SL
After India made 462, India struck early through Mohammad Siraj, who dismissed Nishan Fernando.
Suthar then made an immediate impact, removing Dinesh Chandimal for 4. He also took the next wicket, removing Lahiru Udara (27).
The left-arm spinner displayed his drift and sharp turn.
Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella brought SL back from 90/5 after adding 146 runs.
At the fag end, Suthar dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara. His final figures read 21.4-1-76-4.
Spin success
Jadeja takes three wickets
Jadeja also played a crucial role in India's bowling attack. He first dismissed skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, who was playing for the straight ball.
After tea, the spinner sent back Dunisha, who scored a rescuing ton. This was Jadeja's 350th Test wicket.
Jadeja then dismissed Keshara Nuwantha, bagging returns of 3/57 in 21 overs, including five maidens.
Career
Suthar's red-ball career
Suthar gave another impressive performance after shining against Afghanistan on his Test debut earlier this year.
The left-arm spinner took 6/33 and finished with match figures of 7/62.
In just three Test innings, Suthar has 11 wickets at an average of 12.54.
With his latest spell, Suthar also completed 150 wickets in First Class cricket. He owns 1,000-plus runs with the bat.