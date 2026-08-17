Ravindra Jadeja becomes fifth Indian with 350 Test wickets: Stats
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has unlocked another massive achievement in international cricket. He is now the fifth Indian to complete 350 wickets in Test cricket. Jadeja reached the landmark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. The left-arm spinner dismissed Keshara Nuwantha, taking his wicket tally to 350. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Jadeja joins these veterans
According to Cricinfo, Jadeja is the fifth Indian to touch the 350-wicket mark in Tests.
He joined the likes of Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417).
Only two other Indians have taken 300-plus wickets in the format - Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan (311 each).
Jadeja completed 350 wickets in his 90th Test.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Jadeja has been India's mainstay all-rounder in Tests since making his debut in 2012. His bowling partnership with Ashwin won India several momentous Tests.
Jadeja's bowling average of under 26 is the second-highest for an Indian with 235-plus Test wickets.
He also has 15 five-wicket hauls and 3 match hauls of 10 wickets.
Jadeja's ability to bowl a quick over stands out.
Landmark
Jadeja achieves special double
During his spell, Jadeja added another feather to his cap.
He became the fourth player with the double of 4,000 runs and 350 wickets in the format, joining Kapil (434 wickets and 5,248 runs), Ian Botham (5,200 runs and 383 wickets), and Daniel Vettori (4,531 runs and 362 wickets).
Jadeja currently has 4,108 Test runs at over 38.