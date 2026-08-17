Ravindra Jadeja becomes fifth Indian with 350 Test wickets: Stats

According to Cricinfo, Jadeja is the fifth Indian to touch the 350-wicket mark in Tests.

He joined the likes of Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Only two other Indians have taken 300-plus wickets in the format - Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan (311 each).

Jadeja completed 350 wickets in his 90th Test.