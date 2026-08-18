Trump cites India's election system to push voter ID law
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has cited India's election system as he pushes for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act. The proposed legislation seeks stricter citizenship requirements and a nationwide voter identification requirement for US elections. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump recalled, "Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration—How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?"
Election statistics
Less than 1% voted by mail in India's last election
Trump also highlighted that in India's last election, which had 646 million voters, less than one percent voted by mail.
He emphasized that every voter had a valid photo identity document.
"India's last election had 646,000,000 voters! Less than 1% voted by mail," he wrote in his post.
"We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.
Legislative proposal
SAVE America Act introduced in January
The SAVE America Act was introduced on January 29, with Trump arguing it would help curb electoral fraud.
The White House has also described the legislation as a "common sense, bipartisan bill."
It would require voters to provide valid identification and proof of citizenship before registering for federal elections.
Mail-in ballots would be restricted to cases involving illness, disability, military service or travel under the proposed legislation.
International comparison
Legislation remains a contentious issue among lawmakers
The White House has compared US election procedures with those in other countries, arguing that America lags in basic election protections.
"India and Brazil tie voter ID to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship," it said.
However, the SAVE America Act remains a contentious issue among lawmakers as both Democrats and Republicans remain divided over its provisions.