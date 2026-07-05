Agarwal family mourns grandfather Devichand Agarwal, 71, after Ketan's death
India
The Agarwal family is facing another heartbreaking loss. Devichand Agarwal, 71, grandfather of the late Ketan Agarwal, has died.
Family members say Devichand struggled emotionally after Ketan's sudden death last month, and his health declined soon after.
Hospitalized before death confirmed Saturday night
Devichand was already hospitalized when his condition worsened; doctors confirmed his death on Saturday night.
With both losses happening so close together, the family is leaning on each other and friends for support during this tough time.