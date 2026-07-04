'Alpha' is currently running in theaters

Where to watch 'Alpha' after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 09:18 am Jul 04, 202609:18 am

What's the story

The action-packed spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally hit theaters. The film is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe and has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences. While many have praised its performances, action choreography, and production scale, others have raised concerns about its screenplay and narrative. Now that it has been released in theaters, a question arises: when will it make its digital debut?