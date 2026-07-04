Where to watch 'Alpha' after theatrical run
What's the story
The action-packed spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally hit theaters. The film is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe and has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences. While many have praised its performances, action choreography, and production scale, others have raised concerns about its screenplay and narrative. Now that it has been released in theaters, a question arises: when will it make its digital debut?
OTT details
It will stream on Netflix
Although Yash Raj Films has not announced an official streaming date, Alpha is likely to be available on Netflix after its theatrical run. The studio will probably stick to its usual release pattern before bringing the film to OTT. Usually, Hindi films arrive on OTT six to eight weeks after their theatrical release. Until then, viewers can catch Alpha exclusively in cinemas.
Offer declined
YRF rejected ₹215cr offer from Netflix for 'Alpha': Report
Earlier, it was reported that Netflix had offered ₹215cr to acquire Alpha for a direct OTT release without a theatrical launch. However, Yash Raj Films reportedly rejected the offer and decided to stick with its standard policy of releasing big films in cinemas first. The production house earlier dismissed speculation that Alpha would skip theaters, maintaining that the film was designed for the big-screen experience.
Audience response
What do fans think of the film?
Since its release, Alpha has been getting mixed reactions on social media. While many viewers praised Bhatt and Sharvari's dedication to the action sequences, others felt the story missed the mark. Despite divided opinions, Hrithik Roshan's cameo as Kabir has emerged as a major highlight of the film.
Film details
About 'Alpha'
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is produced by Yash Raj Films and stars Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. It marks the first female-led chapter in the studio's expanding spy universe. The film has been lauded for its stylish visuals, action choreography, and large-scale set pieces.