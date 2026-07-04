Iran: Officials attend Khamenei's farewell ceremony, mourning commences
What's the story
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen breaking down in tears during the farewell ceremony of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ceremony was held in Tehran on Friday after Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year. The mourning ceremonies for the late leader have now commenced with a grand tribute planned at Tehran's Grand Mosalla.
Global representation
Foreign dignitaries from Turkmenistan, Iraq, Armenia, Tajikistan, Pakistan present
The farewell ceremony was attended by several high-profile leaders and dignitaries from around the world. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i, and Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani were among those present. Foreign dignitaries included Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan's Emomali Rahmon, and Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif.
Diplomatic presence
India represented by MoS External Affairs, Bihar Governor
India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. The Iranian Embassy in India shared a post on X, showing Indian dignitaries, including People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, paying their respects. Russia was represented by Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who also attended the funeral ceremonies.
Mass turnout
European nations that supported military aggression not invited to attend
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said high-level delegations from neighboring countries would also attend the ceremony. He added that public groups and prominent figures from around 100 countries would participate in honoring Khamenei. However, European nations that supported military aggression against Iran were not invited to attend. The tribute ceremony is expected to be one of the largest international gatherings since Khamenei's death.
Final rites
Multi-day funeral expected to attract millions of mourners
The multi-day funeral is expected to attract 15-20 million mourners, according to Iranian officials. The body will lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla before a funeral procession through Tehran on Monday. Further rites are planned in Qom, Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, and Mashhad before burial on July 9. The gates of the Mosalla are expected to open at 6:00am local time on Saturday for public viewing.