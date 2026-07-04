Iran: Officials attend Khamenei's farewell ceremony, mourning commences

Mass turnout

European nations that supported military aggression not invited to attend

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said high-level delegations from neighboring countries would also attend the ceremony. He added that public groups and prominent figures from around 100 countries would participate in honoring Khamenei. However, European nations that supported military aggression against Iran were not invited to attend. The tribute ceremony is expected to be one of the largest international gatherings since Khamenei's death.