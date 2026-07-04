BCB wants Mushfiqur Rahim to take up coaching role: Details
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is interested in bringing Mushfiqur Rahim into a coaching role, as per Cricbuzz. The move comes after Mahmudullah was appointed as the batting coach for the Bangladesh A team tour of Australia. Faim Sinha, BCB's game development chairman, said they would offer a similar position to Mushfiqur once the 39-year-old retires from international cricket.
Coaching strategy
Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur crucial for mentoring young players
Sinha emphasized the importance of experienced players like Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur in shaping young cricketers. He said, "Mahmudullah, Mushfiq, those who have played at this level in our country... presenting that experience to our players, making that arrangement, is our responsibility." Sinha also expressed his desire to have Mushfiqur contribute if he has an interest in coaching or working with cricket. The latter is already retired from T20Is and ODIs but is still going strong in Tests.
Coach assessment
BCB to form technical committee for local coaches
The BCB is also forming a three-member technical committee to assess the performance of local coaches. Sinha said, "There will be a workshop for the coaches, where the coaches will be taught KPI implementation." He added that senior coaches would monitor district and divisional coaches as part of this initiative. The board is also considering increasing salaries for these coaches.
Salary enhancement
District coaches' salaries to be increased by 70%
Sinha revealed plans to increase district coaches' salaries by at least 70%. He said, "We are planning an initiative... we will raise the district coaches' salary by at least 70% from what they are getting now." This move is part of BCB's broader strategy to improve the coaching structure and ensure proper appraisals and increments for coaches.