BCB wants Mushfiqur Rahim to take up coaching role: Details

Coaching strategy

Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur crucial for mentoring young players

Sinha emphasized the importance of experienced players like Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur in shaping young cricketers. He said, "Mahmudullah, Mushfiq, those who have played at this level in our country... presenting that experience to our players, making that arrangement, is our responsibility." Sinha also expressed his desire to have Mushfiqur contribute if he has an interest in coaching or working with cricket. The latter is already retired from T20Is and ODIs but is still going strong in Tests.