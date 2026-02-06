Agni-3 missile test successful, boosts India's defense capabilities
India
India just pulled off a successful test of its Agni-3 missile—a powerful, nuclear-capable rocket—at the Chandipur range in Odisha.
With a reach of up to 3,500km and solid-fuel tech for extra stability, this launch shows the missile is ready for action if needed.
Agni-3 missile is core to India's defense strategy
Agni-3 isn't just another missile—it's a core part of India's defense strategy and a key player in keeping the country secure.
Proving that this long-range system works sends a strong message about India's readiness and technological edge.