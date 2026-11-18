Agra building modern dhobi ghat to curb Yamuna pollution
Agra is building a new Modern Dhobhi Ghat near Jharna Nullah to fight pollution caused by washing clothes on the Yamuna's banks.
Costing ₹2 crore, this facility will let washermen clean up to 200kg of clothes at once.
Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Vaishya shared that the move should keep river ghats cleaner, and efforts are on to keep the alternative site free of encroachment.
Washermen get reduced-rate space near Agra-Firozabad
Washermen, who were earlier stopped from using the riverbanks, will now get their own dedicated space at reduced rates.
Officials are preparing a list of washermen, and they will be provided space at reduced rates.
The ghat is set up near Agra-Firozabad Road, helping washermen and efforts to protect the environment around the Yamuna.