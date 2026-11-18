Agra is building a new Modern Dhobhi Ghat near Jharna Nullah to fight pollution caused by washing clothes on the Yamuna's banks.

Costing ₹2 crore, this facility will let washermen clean up to 200kg of clothes at once.

Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Vaishya shared that the move should keep river ghats cleaner, and efforts are on to keep the alternative site free of encroachment.