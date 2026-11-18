Oregon sues OpenAI over child safety concerns
What's the story
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming the company is putting the state's children at risk. The suit accuses OpenAI of misleading the public about its product's safety and violating Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act. This legal action is part of a larger trend as several state AGs have raised concerns over ChatGPT's design and OpenAI's advertising practices.
Legal concerns
ChatGPT's responses to sensitive topics deemed dangerous for minors
The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI's aggressive user acquisition strategy has led ChatGPT to respond in an overly affirming manner.
The state claims this is especially dangerous when children engage with sensitive topics.
Despite knowing the risks posed to minors, OpenAI allegedly went ahead with a product called ChatGPT for Teens, which child safety groups say has easily bypassable safeguards.
Legal action
Oregon seeks injunction and $2 billion in damages from OpenAI
The state contends that these issues, along with OpenAI's flawed automatic age prediction system, show the company is profiting off Oregon residents while endangering their safety.
In response to these allegations, Oregon is seeking an injunction forcing OpenAI to stop misrepresenting the safety and age-appropriateness of its products.
The state also demands at least $2 billion in damages and civil penalties from the tech giant.
Awaiting comment
OpenAI yet to respond to the lawsuit
OpenAI is yet to comment on the lawsuit and Oregon's allegations.
The tech giant has previously introduced parental controls and other child safety features in an attempt to give parents more insight into their kids' use of the chatbot.
However, these measures haven't been enough to deter states from filing lawsuits against OpenAI.