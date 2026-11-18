Indian Army rolls back senior officers' dress code changes
What's the story
The Indian Army has decided to roll back the dress code changes for senior officers, reversing a decision taken in 2023, HT reported. The move was announced in an internal letter dated November 13, titled "Dress for Brig & Above Rk Offrs." The original directive had mandated a common uniform for brigadier-rank officers and above to promote uniformity among senior leadership.
Original directive
Removing regimental insignia, lanyards from uniforms
The 2023 dress code changes, which were implemented in August that year, stipulated that senior officers would no longer wear accoutrements specific to their respective arms and services and the ubiquitous shoulder lanyard was also abolished.
Dark green berets, standardized belts, and brass rank insignia were made mandatory and all senior officers were required to wear only black shoes.
The changes applied to major generals, lieutenant generals, and the army chief.
Policy reversal
Decision taken after comprehensive review based on feedback
The decision to roll back the changes was taken after a comprehensive review based on feedback from officers.
The letter stated, "Based upon feedback recd (received) from the envt (environment), a comprehensive review of instrs (instructions) on dress for Brig & above has been undertaken."
The Army Uniforms Pamphlet-2018 will be followed again from December 1, restoring traditional regimental identities on uniforms.
Uniform restoration
Army chief to don black beret instead of green 1
General Dhiraj Seth, who took over as Army chief on June 30, will now wear a black beret instead of the green one.
He will also switch from black shoes to brown ones, which are traditionally worn by certain regiments like Skinner's Horse and Poona Horse.
"For now, it will allow Brigadier-rank officers to display their regimental or corps affiliations again in non-combat uniforms from December," News18 reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.