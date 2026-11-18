Expect big potential benefit from meeting with Trump, Xi: Putin
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed optimism about his upcoming meeting with United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The three leaders will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. Speaking at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 opening ceremony, Putin said he expects "big potential benefit" from this meeting.
Diplomatic goals
Opportunity for Russia to strengthen diplomatic position
Putin said APEC gave a chance for a constructive exchange of views, adding that in a fragmented global economy and military-political concerns, partnership was needed, not isolation.
"I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit," Putin said.
Agenda conflict
Agenda disagreements could pose challenges
The leaders are scheduled to meet on Thursday at the Chinese leader's official residence.
However, agenda disagreements could complicate the meeting.
The White House has indicated that it wants to prioritize nuclear non-proliferation and the Middle East conflict, downplaying discussions on Ukraine, which Putin reportedly wants to focus on.
Neo Wang, chief China strategist at Evercore ISI, told CNBC that disagreement over the agenda appeared to be a major obstacle for this summit.
Political impact
Speculation on US domestic politics' impact on relations
Meanwhile, China is reportedly not interested in nuclear disarmament talks until it achieves parity with the US.
In August, Beijing said that it is "unreasonable and unrealistic" to ask the country to join nuclear disarmament negotiations with the US and Russia, explaining that the nuclear forces of China and the US were not at the same level at all.
The leaders of the three countries will discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit, Beijing said on Monday.