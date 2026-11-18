'Bigg Boss 20': Manish Goel reveals suicide attempt at 12
What's the story
In a shocking revelation, Bigg Boss 20 contestant Manish Goel has opened up about a traumatic experience from his school days. The actor revealed that he had attempted suicide when he was just 12 years old. This painful memory was triggered by fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer's repeated use of the term "Professor" to address him in the house.
Past trauma
Goel labeled his school days as the 'darkest phase'
Goel recalled his school days as the "darkest phase" of his life.
He told fellow housemates Kanika Mann, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), and Lovepreet Gill that he had tried to bury these memories and never revisit them.
"There is something that happened during my 8th, 9th, and 10th standard," he said, adding it was something he didn't want to dig up.
Emotional trigger
Goel explains why he broke down in front of everyone
Goel further explained how Touqeer's use of the term "Professor" was a deliberate provocation that triggered him.
"Today I realized he used it as a trigger. My mistake. I shouldn't have got triggered."
"He got that consent from that trigger. He got what he wanted," he said, referring to his emotional breakdown in front of other contestants after Touqeer's constant jibes.
Emotional breakdown
'I am a f---ing good-looking guy': Goel loses cool
The recent nomination task in Bigg Boss 20 saw an explosive confrontation between Goel and Touqeer.
Despite Goel repeatedly asking Touqeer to stop calling him "Professor," the latter continued with his remarks.
This led to an emotional outburst from Goel, who shouted, "I am a f***ing good-looking guy."
He further added, "Mujhe Professor nahi, Manish ji ya Mr. Manish bolna! (Don't call me Professor, call me Manish ji or Mr. Manish!)."
Emotional plea
Goel also got emotional over the previous controversy with Touqeer
In another emotional moment, Goel shouted, "Tu mereko samajh nahi paya, dil diya tha tereko maine apna (You couldn't understand me; I had given you my heart)."
He also became emotional when Touqeer reportedly brought up their earlier controversy during the nomination discussion.
The argument was over a comedy skit where Touqeer dressed as a bride and accused Goel of inappropriate touching.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be reached at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).