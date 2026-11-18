Goel recalled his school days as the "darkest phase" of his life.

He told fellow housemates Kanika Mann, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), and Lovepreet Gill that he had tried to bury these memories and never revisit them.

"There is something that happened during my 8th, 9th, and 10th standard," he said, adding it was something he didn't want to dig up.