Things got out of hand when Afsar and Bunty started building on the land. Police tried to step in, but tensions only grew.

When Shahid and his friend Dilshad went to file another complaint, they were attacked by Afsar's sons Mehtab and Aftab, who hit Shahid with stones before running off.

Sadly, Shahid didn't survive his injuries. Police are now searching for the suspects.

Shahid leaves behind his wife and four children, a heartbreaking reminder of how family disputes can spiral out of control.