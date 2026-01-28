Agra: HR manager killed by colleague after rejecting marriage proposal
In Agra, 30-year-old HR manager Minki Sharma was murdered at work by her colleague Vinay Singh after she turned down his marriage proposal.
The two were in a relationship, but things soured when Singh suspected Sharma of seeing someone else.
After an argument at the office, Singh attacked her with a knife, then killed her and tried to hide the body.
How police caught the suspect
Singh attempted to dispose of Sharma's remains by packing them in a gunny bag and leaving her head near a drain.
Locals alerted police about a suspicious gunny bag on Jawahar Bridge in the early hours of January 24; police, upon inspection, found the body.
Police tracked Singh using CCTV footage from nearby areas; he confessed after being arrested.
He's now in custody under murder charges while police continue searching for more evidence.