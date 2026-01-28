Agra: HR manager killed by colleague after rejecting marriage proposal India Jan 28, 2026

In Agra, 30-year-old HR manager Minki Sharma was murdered at work by her colleague Vinay Singh after she turned down his marriage proposal.

The two were in a relationship, but things soured when Singh suspected Sharma of seeing someone else.

After an argument at the office, Singh attacked her with a knife, then killed her and tried to hide the body.