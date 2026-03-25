Agra teen dating inter-caste girl killed by her family
India
A 16-year-old boy in Agra was killed on March 20 after the family of a girl he was dating strongly disapproved of their relationship.
The boy, an 11th-grader prepping for the Agniveer exam, was lured to a remote spot and attacked by the girl's relatives before being thrown into a well.
Police file charges for murder, conspiracy
Three suspects, Abhishek, Vijay, and Ramu, have been arrested and have confessed; Abhishek said they wanted to protect their sister's honor.
Police have filed charges for murder and conspiracy and are still searching for two more suspects.
The incident prompted arrests and an ongoing investigation, with police still searching for two other suspects.