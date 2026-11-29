Agra wedding disrupted after DJ played Dr. BR Ambedkar song
A wedding in Nagla Virbhan village, Agra, took a rough turn when a DJ played a Dr. BR Ambedkar song during the procession.
The bride's family says this led to about 20 to 25 people attacking them, allegedly pulling the groom off his horse and hitting guests with sticks and rods.
The celebrations stopped midway, causing unrest in the area.
Police register case investigations continue
No serious injuries were reported, but police registered a case based on the family's complaint.
Political leaders from the Bahujan Samaj Party and Azad Samaj Party have called for accountability.
With police help, the wedding finally wrapped up the following morning, and officials say things are calm now while investigations continue.