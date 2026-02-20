Agra woman alleges brother-in-law installed cameras in bathroom to intimidate
India
In Agra, a woman has accused her brother-in-law of installing CCTV cameras in her bathroom and kitchen to intimidate her, after she and her family couldn't meet fresh dowry demands for a WagonR car and ₹2 lakh.
She married Kapil Dev in 2019, but says the harassment continued even after giving birth to two sons.
Woman forced out of house with sons
Despite already giving ₹15 lakh worth of dowry—including cash, jewelry, furniture, electronics, and a motorcycle—the woman says she faced regular taunts and physical abuse from her in-laws.
Things escalated when she was forced out of the house with her sons (one critically ill), while all dowry items stayed with the in-laws.
After filing a police complaint, an investigation is underway.