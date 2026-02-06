Agriculture Ministry to merge 3 schemes into PM-RKBY
The Agriculture Ministry plans to combine three major farming schemes—Krishonnati Yojana, National Mission on Natural Farming, and National Bee and Honey Mission—into the bigger PM-RKVY program for the 16th Finance Commission period.
The goal? Cut down on overlap, make things simpler, and let states pick what works best for their local needs.
What's changing in fund distribution?
This merger could change how farm funds are given out: instead of just spending, states will get 30% of funds based on real reforms like better land leasing rules or open markets.
There's also more focus on supporting small farmers and dry areas.
Funding splits stay fair—general states get a 60:40 Centre-state ratio, hilly/northeast states get 90:10, and Union Territories are fully covered by the Centre.
In short: it's about smarter support for farmers and more flexibility for states.