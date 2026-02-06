Agriculture Ministry to merge 3 schemes into PM-RKBY

What's changing in fund distribution?

This merger could change how farm funds are given out: instead of just spending, states will get 30% of funds based on real reforms like better land leasing rules or open markets.

There's also more focus on supporting small farmers and dry areas.

Funding splits stay fair—general states get a 60:40 Centre-state ratio, hilly/northeast states get 90:10, and Union Territories are fully covered by the Centre.

In short: it's about smarter support for farmers and more flexibility for states.