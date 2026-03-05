Ahead of Bengal elections, RN Ravi gets new gubernatorial role

President Droupadi Murmu has made some big changes: R N Ravi, who was the Governor of Tamil Nadu, is now heading to West Bengal after C V Ananda Bose resigned this week. This switch comes just as West Bengal gears up for important assembly elections.

Political storm brews over Ravi's appointment Ravi's appointment has stirred up political drama.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the central government of ignoring state input, saying the Governor is not a post to be filled as per one's whims and fancies.

With Ravi's history of clashes with the Tamil Nadu government, many are watching to see if tensions rise in West Bengal too.

From Tamil Nadu to Bengal: RN Ravi's controversial journey Ravi isn't new to controversy—he often locked horns with the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu and even held back several bills during his time there.

Now he's stepping into a politically charged role in West Bengal at a crucial moment.