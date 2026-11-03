Ahead of Diwali Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹45L in statewide sweep
India
Ahead of Diwali, Maharashtra's FDA seized food items worth ₹45 lakh in a major statewide sweep.
The three-day operation saw licenses suspended at five places and two people arrested, as officials checked hotels, restaurants, sweet shops, and food factories for unsafe or banned products.
FDA confiscates 4,002kg sweets in Mumbai
The FDA focused on unregulated foods that could put people's health at risk.
In Mumbai, 4,002kg of sweets were confiscated from a luxury bus for breaking transport rules.
Across Konkan, Nashik, Pune, and Nagpur regions, snacks like farsan, dry fruits, edible oils, and more sweets were seized during inspections.
With festive demand high, the FDA says these checks help keep what you eat safe during celebrations.