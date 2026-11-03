Ahead of Diwali Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹45L in statewide sweep

The FDA focused on unregulated foods that could put people's health at risk.

In Mumbai, 4,002kg of sweets were confiscated from a luxury bus for breaking transport rules.

Across Konkan, Nashik, Pune, and Nagpur regions, snacks like farsan, dry fruits, edible oils, and more sweets were seized during inspections.

With festive demand high, the FDA says these checks help keep what you eat safe during celebrations.