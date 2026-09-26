Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra resident attacks old-age home residents, 2 dead
India
A shocking incident took place at an old-age home in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, where a resident attacked others using the sharp end of a walking stick.
Two people lost their lives and six more were injured, one in serious condition.
The attack reportedly happened after the suspect got upset over complaints about his behavior and eating habits.
Police arrest suspect, review CCTV footage
Police have arrested the accused and are questioning him while reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses.
Early findings suggest the attack was fueled by resentment toward fellow residents who had reprimanded him before.
Authorities say they're working to fully understand what led to this tragedy.