Ahmedabad airport gold heist sees ₹2.58cr Titan Company consignment vanish
A major gold heist went down at Ahmedabad airport, where jewelry worth ₹2.58 crore (meant for Titan Company) vanished from a cargo shipment on April 18, 2026.
The consignment, booked via Akasa Air, never made it to Bengaluru.
Police have caught eight people and recovered more than ₹1.72 crore in cash and jewelry so far, but four suspects are still missing.
Roshan Patel masterminded heist, surveillance evaded
Turns out, this was masterminded by Roshan Patel, with Zaid Hasan Ansari assisting.
Using their access to secure areas, they managed to sneak out the gold while evading CCTV cameras and body-worn surveillance devices.
The loot was handed over to Salim Mohammad Ansari, who acted like a regular passenger and smuggled it out of the airport.
Police probe jewelry melting, buyers arrested
The stolen jewelry was allegedly melted down and sold to different jewelers; buyers in Ahmedabad and Rajkot were also arrested.
The group had tried similar thefts three times in March but failed due to tighter security.
Police are still working to find more valuables and track down the remaining suspects.