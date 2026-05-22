Ahmedabad airport gold heist sees ₹2.58cr Titan Company consignment vanish India May 22, 2026

A major gold heist went down at Ahmedabad airport, where jewelry worth ₹2.58 crore (meant for Titan Company) vanished from a cargo shipment on April 18, 2026.

The consignment, booked via Akasa Air, never made it to Bengaluru.

Police have caught eight people and recovered more than ₹1.72 crore in cash and jewelry so far, but four suspects are still missing.