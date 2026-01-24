Ahmedabad AMTS bus crash: No kids hurt, minor injuries reported
India
A speeding AMTS bus crashed into a school van near Gota Ceramic Market Friday afternoon, also hitting a tempo and an autorickshaw.
Thankfully, AMTS officials said no children were injured in the accident.
Eyewitnesses described a loud crash and some minor injuries, but nothing serious.
What happened next
The front of the school van was badly damaged, the tempo flipped into a construction pit, and the auto got tossed aside.
The bus driver was suspended right away, and AMTS fined their operating company ₹50,000 for speeding.
Traffic police cleared up quickly; the driver was booked and an FIR has been filed, and an official inquiry is ongoing to figure out exactly what went wrong.