Ahmedabad cloudburst drops 177mm in 2 hours, schools closed
Ahmedabad saw intense flooding on Thursday after a sudden cloudburst dropped 177mm of rain in just two hours.
The southwest and northwest parts of the city were especially hard-hit, with roads underwater and daily life thrown off track.
Schools and colleges are closed on July 24, giving everyone a much-needed break to stay safe.
Waist-deep flooding in Manekbagh and Ambli
Neighborhoods like Manekbagh and Ambli are dealing with waist-deep water: some even saw cars plunged into the pond after a wall collapsed.
Emergency teams have been busy handling calls about fallen trees and power issues, while eight underpasses were shut for safety.
With more rain forecasted and red alerts out for south Gujarat, many locals are upset about poor pre-monsoon prep, saying the city could have done more to prevent this mess.