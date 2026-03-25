Ahmedabad couple duped of ₹11.42cr by conmen posing as officials
India
A retired Ahmedabad professor and her husband lost ₹11.42 crore after scammers pretended to be CBI, Mumbai Police, and telecom officials.
The fraudsters convinced the couple they were under a Supreme Court-ordered investigation for money laundering and terrorism, pressuring them over calls between June and August last year.
Scammers used fake documents, including forged SC order
It all started with a call from someone posing as a DoT employee, followed by another caller claiming to be an inspector.
Using fake documents, including a forged Supreme Court order, and even video calls to seem legit, the scammers threatened detention unless the couple transferred their assets for "verification."
The case is now with the CBI as of March.