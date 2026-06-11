Ahmedabad crash survivor Tadie Mra saved by 4 minutes India Jun 11, 2026

Last year, Air India flight AI 171 crashed just after leaving Ahmedabad airport, taking 260 lives, including people on the ground.

Tadie Mra, a medical student from Arunachal Pradesh, survived because he left his hostel mess four minutes before the plane hit.

He remembers, "My life has also been saved by four minutes," and his room was completely destroyed.