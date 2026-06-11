Ahmedabad crash survivor Tadie Mra saved by 4 minutes
India
Last year, Air India flight AI 171 crashed just after leaving Ahmedabad airport, taking 260 lives, including people on the ground.
Tadie Mra, a medical student from Arunachal Pradesh, survived because he left his hostel mess four minutes before the plane hit.
He remembers, "My life has also been saved by four minutes," and his room was completely destroyed.
Tadie Mra opposes Gujarat hostel plan
Afterward, the Gujarat government planned to build a new hostel at the crash site.
Mra strongly disagrees, saying it's emotionally tough for students and feels "haunted."
He suggests using it for offices instead and shares that visiting the area brings back frightening memories.