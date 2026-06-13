Ahmedabad customs seize ₹4.26cr gold hidden in IndiGo speaker box
India
Customs officials at Ahmedabad airport pulled off a major bust, seizing gold worth about ₹4.26 crore that was smuggled in from Dubai.
The gold was cleverly tucked away inside a speaker box in the front lavatory of an IndiGo flight that landed on Friday.
Two pouches held over ₹4.26cr gold
During a search, customs teams and Aircraft Engineers discovered two black, plastic-wrapped pouches stashed inside the speaker box, holding gold worth over ₹4.26 crore.