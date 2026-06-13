County Championship: Jordan Cox celebrates Test call-up with unbeaten 184
What's the story
Essex's Jordan Cox celebrated his selection in the England squad for the second Test against New Zealand with an unbeaten 184. The performance came on a rain-affected Day 1 of their match against Leicestershire in the Rothesay County Championship. Cox, a 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, was named in a 15-member squad for The Oval Test, which gets underway on June 17, after Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were dropped due to disciplinary reasons.
Match highlights
Cox, Critchley power Essex to strong total
Cox scored his first hundred off just 73 balls. His innings helped Essex recover from a poor start of 8/2 to reach 342/5 at stumps at Uptonsteel Grace Road. Matt Critchley also contributed with a knock of 97 runs. The duo put on a partnership of 183 runs before Critchley was bowled by Joey Evison just short of his second century this season. Batting at four, Cox returned unbeaten on 184 off 177 balls, having hit 24 fours and two sixes.
Career progression
Cox's long-awaited Test debut
Despite having played three ODIs and six T20s for England, Cox is yet to make his Test debut. He has been on the verge of selection twice before but was injured. This time, he gets a chance even though this match marks his first red-ball cricket since last July and only his fourth game in any format since February after an IPL stint where he didn't play a single game.
Performance details
4,000 runs in First-Class cricket
Cox's unbeaten 184 is his 12th century across 63 First-Class matches. He also crossed the milestone of 4,000 career runs during this innings. This was his 12th hundred in the format, as he averages over 42 (50s: 14). The wicketkeeper-batter was the major contributor in a third-wicket partnership of 147 runs with skipper Tom Westley before the latter was dismissed for 41. Despite Leicestershire's early breakthroughs, Cox and Critchley ensured Essex ended day one on a high note.