Women's T20 WC: Wyatt-Hodge's century powers England to record victory

Opening partnership

Massive opening stand between Wyatt-Hodge and Jones

The opening duo of Wyatt-Hodge and Jones put on a massive 135-run stand for the first wicket. Wyatt-Hodge reached her half-century in just 32 balls, celebrating with a 'rock the baby' gesture to honor her newborn daughter. She also hit the tournament's first six in the same over. Jones was dropped twice during her innings but eventually fell in the 14th over after scoring a half-century.