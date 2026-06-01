Ton-up Danni Wyatt-Hodge makes records in Women's T20 World Cup
What's the story
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge floored Sri Lanka with a compact century in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener. The match at Edgbaston in Birmingham saw Wyatt-Hodge toy with the Sri Lankan bowlers with a knock of an unbeaten 105 off 62 balls. She slammed 13 fours and a six. Her exploits helped England score 219/1 in 20 overs. Here's more.
Knock
Wyatt-Hodge adds two brilliant partnerships
Wyatt-Hodge laid the foundation with a mammoth 135-run opening stand alongside Amy Jones (53). After Jones' dismissal in the 14th over, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt joined Wyatt-Hodge and the two added an unbeaten 84-run stand off 38 balls. Wyatt-Hodge completed her century in the 20th over. She ended the innings with a four, handing England a sound score. It was a superb effort from Wyatt-Hodge.
Runs
2nd Englishwoman with a T20 World Cup hundred
With this knock of 105*, the England Women opener has raced to 593 runs in the T20 World Cup from 30 games at 25.78. She clocked her maiden hundred (50s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, she is now the 7th batter in the tournament's history to smash a hundred. Wyatt-Hodge is also the 2nd Englishwoman after Heather Knight to clock a hundred.
Do you know?
3rd-highest scorer for England in Women's T20 World Cup
Wyatt-Hodge now owns the 3rd-most runs for ENG-W in T20 World Cup. Sciver-Brunt leads the show with 784 runs at 41.26. Meanwhile, Charlotte Edwards is next with 768 runs at 36.57. Wyatt-Hodge also became the 5th England batter with 500-plus runs in T20 World Cup.
Partnership records
Partnership records for Jones and Wyatt-Hodge in T20 World Cup
Jones and Wyatt-Hodge's 135-run stand is the 4th-highest for any wicket in the coveted tournament. It's also England's 2nd-highest stand for any wicket after Sciver-Brunt and Knight's 169*-run stand for the 3rd wicket versus Thailand Women in 2020. Jones and Wyatt-Hodge have put up the highest partnership (any wicket) against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup history.
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3rd WT20I hundred for Wyatt-Hodge
Playing her 181st WT20 game (160 innings), Wyatt-Hodge owns 3,474 runs at 23.95. In addition to three centuries, she owns 21 fifties. Wyatt-Hodge equaled Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, West Indies' Hayley Mathews and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt in terms of centuries (3) among Full-Member teams.