Ton-up Danni Wyatt-Hodge makes records in Women's T20 World Cup

Runs

2nd Englishwoman with a T20 World Cup hundred

With this knock of 105*, the England Women opener has raced to 593 runs in the T20 World Cup from 30 games at 25.78. She clocked her maiden hundred (50s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, she is now the 7th batter in the tournament's history to smash a hundred. Wyatt-Hodge is also the 2nd Englishwoman after Heather Knight to clock a hundred.