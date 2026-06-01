Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes second England batter with 3,000 WT20I runs
What's the story
England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has become the second batter from her country to complete 3,000 runs in Women's T20Is. The all-rounder reached the milestone with his 40th run in England's 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 46 versus SL-W as ENG-W managed 219/1 in 20 overs. Here we look at her stats.
Numbers
Sciver-Brunt joins centurion Wyatt
Playing her 138th WT20I (132 innings), Sciver-Brunt has raced to 3,006 runs at 29.47, as per ESPNcricinfo. She has hammered 18 fifties with her best score being 82. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the only other England batter in the 3,000-run club (WT20Is). Wyatt-Hodge hammered 105* in the contest versus SL-W, racing to 3,474 runs at 23.95. Overall, Sciver-Brunt is the 15th batter with 3,000-plus runs.
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Breaking down her WT20I runs tally
In 58 home matches, Sciver-Brunt now owns 1,259 runs at 26.22 (50s: 5). In 46 away matches (home of opposition), she has scored 832 runs at 26 (50s: 3). Meanwhile, across 34 neutral venue games, she has clocked 915 runs at 41.59 (50s: 10).
Bowling
Fifth all-rounder with this double
With her medium-pace bowling, Sciver-Brunt has claimed 90 WT20I wickets at a fine economy of 6.61 (4W: 2). Sophie Devine, Stafanie Taylor, Esha Oza, and Hayley Matthews are the only other all-rounders with the WT20I double of 3,000 runs and 90 wickets. Meanwhile, Sciver-Brunt is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England in this format.
Information
Here are her WT20 WC stats
Coming to her stats in Women's T20 World Cup, the 33-year-old has got to 784 runs from 30 matches at an average of 41.26 (50s: 7). The tally also includes 26 scalps at a fine economy rate of 5.59.