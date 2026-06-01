Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes second England batter with 3,000 WT20I runs 

Numbers

Sciver-Brunt joins centurion Wyatt

Playing her 138th WT20I (132 innings), Sciver-Brunt has raced to 3,006 runs at 29.47, as per ESPNcricinfo. She has hammered 18 fifties with her best score being 82. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the only other England batter in the 3,000-run club (WT20Is). Wyatt-Hodge hammered 105* in the contest versus SL-W, racing to 3,474 runs at 23.95. Overall, Sciver-Brunt is the 15th batter with 3,000-plus runs.