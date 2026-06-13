T20 World Cup: Freya Kemp registers 3rd-best figures for ENG-W

Bowling

A solid effort

Harshitha Samarawickrama welcomed Kemp with a six in the 9th over. However, the former then perished in the same over, playing down the wrong line. A magical 13th over from Kemp in Sri Lanka's innnings saw them get reduced to 92/8. She claimed three wickets which included Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana and Sugandika Kumari. She finished her spell on an economical note thereafter.