T20 World Cup: Freya Kemp registers 3rd-best figures for ENG-W
What's the story
England's Freya Kemp rattled Sri Lanka with a four-fer in the first match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The match at Edgbaston in Birmingham saw Kemp disrupt Sri Lankan batters with a solid spell of 4/22 from 4 overs. She bowled 13 dot balls and was hit for a solitary six. Sri Lanka fell for 132 after England scored 219/1. Here's more.
Bowling
A solid effort
Harshitha Samarawickrama welcomed Kemp with a six in the 9th over. However, the former then perished in the same over, playing down the wrong line. A magical 13th over from Kemp in Sri Lanka's innnings saw them get reduced to 92/8. She claimed three wickets which included Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana and Sugandika Kumari. She finished her spell on an economical note thereafter.
Do you know?
Women's T20 World Cup: 3rd England bowler with a four-fer
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kemp became the 3rd England bowler with a four-fer in Women's T20 World Cup. She joined Holly Colvin (4/9 versus PAK, 2012) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (4/11 vs SA, 2010). Meanwhile, she now owns the 3rd-best figures for England in the coveted event.
Record
6th bowler with a four-fer versus SL-W in T20 WC
Kemp became the 6th bowler with a four-fer versus SL-W in T20 World Cup. She joined the likes of India's Diana David (4/12 in 2010), West Indies' Shanel Daley (4/15 in 2015), Ireland's Ciara Metcalfe (4/15 in 2016), India's Radha Yadav (4/23 in 2020) and Australia's Megan Schutt (4/24 in 2023).
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Kemp races to 27 scalps in WT20Is
In 32 Women's T20Is, Kemp has raced to 27 wickets. She registered her maiden four-fer in the format for England. In five matches versus Sri Lanka, she has picked six scalps. Notably, 18 of her 27 wickets have come at home.
Record
3rd bowler with this record
As per Cricbuzz, Kemp became just the 3rd debutant bowler in the coveted tournament to claim a four-fer. 4-fers on Women's T20 WC debut 4/11 - Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W) vs SA-W, Basseterre, 2010 4/22 - Freya Kemp (ENG-W) vs SL-W, Edgbaston, 2026 4/27 - Diana David (IND-W) vs NZ-W, Basseterre, 2010