'Totally unacceptable': Trump blames Iran for attack on Indian ships
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has accused Iran of a failed drone attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, he called the incident "totally unacceptable." The accusation comes after three vessels with Indian crew were attacked off the Omani coast this week, killing three Indian seafarers aboard a Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello.
Rejection and criticism
Iran rejects Trump's allegations as 'baseless'
Iran has rejected Trump's allegations as "baseless," accusing the United States of attacking Indian vessels. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the US actions, saying the US's acts "stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy." He extended condolences to the families of the deceased Indian sailors and criticized Washington for its military actions.
Twitter Post
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei's post
The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy.— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 11, 2026
We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and…
Deal dispute
Trump disputes proposed US-Iran deal
Trump has also disputed Iran's account of a proposed US-Iran deal to end the war. He called their terms "leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing." The US President accused Iranians of not dealing in good faith and urged them to "get their act together, and fast!"
Misinformation dismissal
Deal will not involve cash to Iran: US Vice President
US Vice President JD Vance has also dismissed "fake information" about the US-Iran deal. He clarified that no cash would be given to Iran for signing a deal or attending meetings. He wrote on social media to say the deal is structured to prioritize concerns of the US and its allies, with economic benefits flowing only if Iran meets its obligations.
Deal progress
Iranian Foreign Minister claims US and Iran 'never been closer'
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also claimed on X that the US and Iran have "never been closer" to a deal on ending the war in the Middle East. He referred to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as a step toward peace. However, it remains unclear what concessions each side would make under such an agreement.