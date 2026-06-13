FIFA World Cup: USA thrash Paraguay 4-1 in their opener
What's the story
The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Paraguay. The match, played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, saw the USMNT score three goals in the first half. This is also their first multi-goal win in a World Cup game in 24 years. Here are further details.
Match highlights
Balogun scores twice as USMNT trounce Paraguay
The USMNT took an early lead in the seventh minute when Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla scored an own goal. Striker Folarin Balogun then doubled the lead with two goals, including one just before halftime. Despite Paraguay managing to pull one back in the second half, Gio Reyna sealed a comfortable victory for the USMNT with a late strike.
Player health
Concerns over Pulisic's health after brilliant 1st-half performance
Although the win was impressive, there were concerns about Christian Pulisic's health. He was substituted at halftime after a brilliant first-half performance. The USMNT couldn't add much to their tally in the second half, with Paraguay managing to score a consolation goal through Mauricio in the 74th minute. However, Giovanni Reyna sealed the victory for his team with a fourth goal just seconds before the final whistle.
Historical significance
Historic win for the USMNT
As per Opta, the 4-1 victory over Paraguay was a historic moment for the USMNT as it was their first four-goal game in World Cup history. The last time they won by three goals in a World Cup match was back in 1930, against Belgium and Paraguay (3-0). Team USA has benefited from four own goals in the FIFA World Cup history, only France (6) have benefited from more.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 17 attempts, USA managed six shots on target. Paraguay had a solitary shot on target from eight attempts. The American team also had 63% ball possession and completed 577 passes with a sensational 91% accuracy. Paraguay's passes count was 282. Their accuracy was 74%.