FIFA World Cup: USA thrash Paraguay 4-1 in their opener

Historical significance

Historic win for the USMNT

As per Opta, the 4-1 victory over Paraguay was a historic moment for the USMNT as it was their first four-goal game in World Cup history. The last time they won by three goals in a World Cup match was back in 1930, against Belgium and Paraguay (3-0). Team USA has benefited from four own goals in the FIFA World Cup history, only France (6) have benefited from more.