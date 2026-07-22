Ahmedabad detains over 200 backing Sonam Wangchuk, demanding Pradhan resignation
More than two hundred mostly young protesters were detained in Ahmedabad on Wednesday while showing support for activist Sonam Wangchuk and the ongoing youth protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The group, carrying placards and calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak concerns, marched through university areas before being stopped by police.
Police deployed 400, protesters released peacefully
To manage the protest, police deployed around 400 personnel and blocked roads near major campuses.
Notably, theater actor Jignya Vyas was among those detained. She even recited poetry as she was taken away.
Her husband later spoke out about how the police handled young demonstrators.
Everyone was released peacefully later that evening, similar to a protest held earlier this week.