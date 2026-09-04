Ahmedabad exporter duped of 1.10cr in Nadala B Root investment
India
A 51-year-old exporter from Ahmedabad lost ₹1.1 crore after connecting with a woman on a Gujarati matrimonial site.
She claimed to be a Canadian chartered accountant and spent months building trust, eventually convincing him to invest in a pharmaceutical raw material called Nadala B Root, promising big returns.
Exporter transferred 1.10cr in 24 transactions
The woman introduced him to "Mehrab," who posed as an Indian supplier.
After an initial small profit, the victim was persuaded to transfer ₹1.10 crore across 24 transactions for what he thought was a larger deal; then the woman became unreachable and her phone was switched off.