Peter Siddle appointed New South Wales's bowling coach: Details here
What's the story
Peter Siddle has been appointed as the bowling coach of New South Wales (NSW) for the 2026-27 season. The announcement comes ahead of Brad Haddin's first season in charge. Siddle, who is still a part of the Melbourne Stars squad for BBL, will work with NSW across all their Sheffield Shield matches this season.
Coaching role
Botha to serve as spin consultant
Siddle expressed his excitement about joining the NSW Blues this season.
The veteran pacer said, "I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to mentor this talented crop of players ahead of what will be a massive summer."
Along with Siddle, Johan Botha will serve as a spin consultant for the team.
Botha had resigned as Queensland coach earlier this year and will work with the team on a temporary basis.
Coaching strategy
Haddin welcomes Siddle, Botha to coaching staff
Haddin, the new head coach of NSW, welcomed Siddle and Botha to his coaching staff.
He said their inclusion shows a commitment to having high-quality people around the team.
"Not only does Peter bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, but he exemplifies how we want our cricketers to play the game," Haddin added.
Team composition
NSW's bowling attack this season
Apart from Australia's top three pacers - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood - who hardly play state cricket due to international commitments, NSW's pace department comprises Liam Hatcher (part of the Australia A squad touring India), promising Ryan Hadley, allrounder Jack Edwards, experienced Sean Abbott, and left-armer Ben Dwarshuis.
In the spin department, Joel Davies will tour Zimbabwe and South Africa with the ODI squad while Tanveer Sangha is part of white-ball Australia A trip to India.
Season opener
NSW's schedule for the upcoming season
NSW will kick off their season with a One-Day Cup match against Queensland on September 22.
Their first Sheffield Shield match is scheduled from October 8 against Tasmania.
Information
Siddle took 221 Test wickets
Siddle, 41, retired from international cricket in late 2019. In 67 Tests, Siddle picked up a total of 221 wickets at 30.66. He also featured in 20 ODIs and two T20Is for Australia. With 127 wickets across 104 outings at 21.06, Siddle is also among the most successful pacers in BBL history.